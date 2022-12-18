Werner (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Werner, who's missed four straight contests due to an ankle injury, was listed as questionable but will ultimately suit up Sunday. Before his injury, Werner totaled 71 tackles, three pass defenses and two forced fumbles while playing at least 80 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the Saints' first eight games. The second-year linebacker's availability will likely mean less snaps for Kaden Elliss, but Werner may be limited during his return from a lengthy absence.