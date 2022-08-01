Werner was activated from the Saints' active/non-football injury list Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Werner appears ready to return to active participation just five days after he opened training camp on the NFI list with an undisclosed injury. The 2021 second-round pick started eight of 15 games while serving a rotational role for the Saints last year, and he figures to see increased playing time after the departure of fellow linebacker Kwon Alexander in free agency earlier this offseason.