Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Werner is dealing with a groin injury again, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Werner started training camp on the NFI list due to an undisclosed injury but was activated August 1 and returned to practice. However, per Underhill's report, it sounds like Werner has suffered a setback and may be sidelined again. The 2021 second-round pick operated as a rotational piece for the Saints defense last year but is in line for an increased role after the departure of Kwon Alexander earlier this offseason.