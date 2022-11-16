Werner (ankle) did not participate in the Saints' practice Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Werner was carted off with an ankle injury during New Orleans' Week 9 loss to the Ravens and remained sidelined against the Steelers this past Sunday. While it appears this issue hasn't improved much given the linebackers' inability to participate during the team's first practice Week 11, the linebacker will still have two more days to improve his status ahead of Friday's final injury report. If Werner remains sidelined Sunday against the Rams, expect Kaden Elliss to once again step up into a starting role alongside Demario Davis.