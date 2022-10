Werner generated nine tackles (eight solo) during the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Although Werner fell just short of recording double-digit tackles for a second consecutive week, he remained consistent during the Saints' game in London. The 2021 second-rounder racked up 62 tackles last year and already has 40 tackles (32 solo), a pass defense and a forced fumble over the first four games of the 2022 campaign.