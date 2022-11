Werner (ankle) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Ravens, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

Werner logged three tackles before exiting early in the second half. The inside linebacker also visited New Orleans' medical tent before being carted to the locker room, according to John Hendrix of SI.com, leaving his return in serious doubt. With Werner out, expect Kaden Elliss and Zack Baun to step up into more prominent roles alongside Demario Davis.