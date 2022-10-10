Werner recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble during Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seahawks.

Werner stripped DK Metcalf on the first play of the third quarter which provided New Orleans with their lone takeaway in Week 5. The second-year linebacker played 88 percent of the team's defensive snaps Sunday, while he now has 47 tackles and two forced fumbles through the Saints' first five contests. Werner will look to build off this strong performance when the team hosts Cincinnati on Sunday.