Werner contributed eight tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Werner delivered another solid performance coming off his 13 tackle Week 1 effort. His 18 solo tackles now lead the league. The second-year pro moved into a full-time starting role this season and is proving early that he deserved it. If he is able to continue putting up these numbers he should be on the IDP radar of fantasy managers.