Werner posted 80 tackles (56 solo), three passes defended and two forced fumbles while playing 12 of 17 games in the 2022 season.

Werner posted career highs in tackles and passes defended despite playing three fewer games than he did during his 2021 rookie season. The second-round pick stepped up into a significantly larger role alongside veteran linebacker Demario Davis to begin the 2022 campaign, as he logged double-digit tackles in three of the first eight games. Werner then sustained an ankle injury Week 9 and missed some time before returning for three of the final four regular-season games, though he played markedly fewer defensive snaps down the stretch. Nevertheless, he still finished third on the team in tackles this season and should be poised for another prominent role in 2023.