Werner (undisclosed) was placed on the Saints' active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

The exact nature of Werner's health status is unclear, but he is still eligible to practice and play at any point in the preseason. The second-round pick totaled 62 tackles over 15 games with eight starts during his 2021 rookie campaign. Backup linebackers Eric Wilson and Kaden Elliss should see increased reps during Werner's absence.