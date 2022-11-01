Werner recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 24-0 win against the Raiders.

Werner logged his third double-digit tackle outing of the season and played all but one of the Saints' defensive snaps Week 8. The second-year linebacker has quickly emerged as one of the NFL's top tacklers after stepping into a starting role this season, and he now sits at 71 stops (52 solo), three passes defended and two forced fumbles over eight games in 2022. Werner should be in line for another productive outing during next Monday's game against the Ravens.