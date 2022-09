Werner had 13 tackles (12 solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Falcons.

Werner was limited during the week due to a groin injury, but he didn't look limited whatsoever in the season opener, leading the Saints in tackles. The 2021 second-round pick had 62 tackles as a rookie, but Werner's expected to blow past that mark as a full-time starter in his second season.