Werner finished the 2023 season with 93 tackles and one interception across 16 appearances.

Werner logged career highs across the board, including 16 starts at inside linebacker alongside 12-year veteran Demario Davis. The 2021 second-round pick also played 306 more defensive snaps than last season, though he only finished with 13 more tackles. With Davis set to currently set to become a free agent this offseason, it's possible that Werner could see his production rise once again entering the final season of his four-year, $5.68 million contract.