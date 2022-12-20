Werner (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site.

Werner returned from a four-game absence Sunday as a result of an ankle issue, but he's since been listed on the Saints' practice report as a non-participant during Tuesday's walk-through due to a new hamstring injury he presumably picked up this past weekend against the Falcons. If the second-year pro is ultimately unable to give it a go Saturday against the Browns, then New Orleans could revert back to rotating between more defensive linemen to fill Werner's vacated spot.