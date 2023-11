Werner posted eight tackles (seven solo) against the Falcons in Sunday's loss.

Werner tied for second on the Saints in stops in the contest, logging his highest tackle total since Week 4 against Tampa Bay. The 2021 second-round drat pick has been a near every-down presence on the field for New Orleans throughout the campaign, racking up 67 tackles (43 solo), including a half-sack, and picking off one pass over 11 contests.