Werner posted six tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery during New Orleans' 17-7 win over Carolina on Sunday.

Werner finished tied with Kool-Aid McKinstry for the second most tackles on the Saints behind Demario Davis (seven). Werner also jumped on a fumble from Bryce Young midway through the third quarter, though the Saints' offense was unable to able to convert the turnover into points. Werner has tallied at least six stops in four of 10 regular-season games and is up to 60 tackles (37 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass defenses and two fumble recoveries.