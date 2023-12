Werner (oblique) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Werner missed his first game of the season in Week 13 against the Lions. His return to practice is a sign that he is trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Werner has 43 tackles (24 solo), including 0.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery in 11 games this year.