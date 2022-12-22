Werner (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's game against the Browns, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Werner missed four games in a row after suffering an ankle injury during New Orleans' Week 9 loss to the Ravens. While he finally returned Week 15 against Atlanta, the second-year linebacker picked up a new hamstring issue that kept him sidelined for all three practices ahead of Saturday's contest, so he'll now look to work his way back ahead of the Saints' next game against Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 1. With Werner out again, expect Kaden Elliss, who logged 40 tackles while filling in during Werner's initial four-game absence, to step back into a near-every down role alongside Demario Davis on Saturday.