Werner recorded six tackles during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bengals.
Werner played 95 percent of the team's defensive snaps Sunday en route to a six-tackle performance. The second-year linebacker currently leads the Saints with 53 tackles through the first six weeks of the season, and he'll likely have another busy night Thursday in Arizona.
