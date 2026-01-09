Saints' Pete Werner: Tallies 81 stops in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werner finished the 2025 season with 81 tackles (50 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and five passes defended across 17 appearances.
Werner posted 80 or more tackles for the fourth year in a row, and he played every regular-season game for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old finished third on the Saints in tackles behind fellow inside linebacker Demario Davis (143) and cornerback Alontae Taylor (83). As long as Davis continues playing for New Orleans, Werner figures to remain in a secondary role in 2026.
