Saints' Pete Werner: Unavailable against Pittsburgh
RotoWire Staff
Werner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Werner sustained an ankle injury during Monday's loss to the Ravens and was unable to practice this week. Kaden Elliss and Zack Baun will likely handle increased roles against Pittsburgh in Week 10.
