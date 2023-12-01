Werner (oblique) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Werner will miss his first game of the season in Week 13 as he deals with an oblique injury. In his stead, Zack Baun will probably see an increased snap count at linebacker next to Demario Davis.
