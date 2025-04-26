The Saints selected Riley in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 131st overall.

New Orleans came into the draft needing some cornerback help and Riley helps fill that need. He is highly experienced with six years in college split between Middle Tennessee and Louisville. Riley showed great coverage instincts and an ability to find the ball with 29 pass breakups in his two years as a starter with Louisville. At 5-foot-10, 194 pounds, Riley projects as a slot corner even though he was primarily on the boundary in college.