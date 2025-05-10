Riley (undisclosed) is not participating in Saturday's rookie minicamp session due to his recovery from offseason surgery, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore declined to reveal the specifics of Riley's surgery, but he did note that the rookie fourth-round pick's current injury is unrelated to the ankle issue he dealt with during his time at Louisville. Mandatory minicamp in June will represent the next chance for Riley to take a tangible step forward in his recovery and begin handling on-field work.