Shaheed secured four of nine targets for 40 yards in the Saints' 26-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Shaheed was the surprise leader in targets on the afternoon for New Orleans while curiously posting four catches for the sixth consecutive game. The speedy fourth-year pro has just two catches of 20+ yards this season after compiling five in just six 2024 games before his campaign was curt short. The way Spencer Rattler is being asked to manage the offense certainly has something to do with that downturn, but Shaheed should remain a steady contributor in a Week 8 home matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday afternoon.