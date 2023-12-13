Shaheed (thigh) returned to practice Wednesday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Shaheed is taking part in his first noticeable on-field work since suffering a thigh injury Nov. 26 in Atlanta and missing games in Weeks 13 and 14. He thus appears to be making a push to play Sunday against the Giants, but his odds to do so could receive some clarity once the Saints' first Week 15 practice report is posted later Wednesday.