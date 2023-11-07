Shaheed reeled in all three targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 24-17 victory against the Bears.

Shaheed was targeted on three short passes by Derek Carr on Sunday. As a result, the 24-year-old wideout's longest play from scrimmage was a 12-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. The speedster's fantasy production is heavily tied to his explosiveness after the catch and as a downfield receiving threat. But, New Orleans' passing offense has once again been limited this season despite the addition of Carr, as the 32-year-old is averaging just 6.7 yards per attempt through nine games. Shaheed has also received a somewhat inconsistent number of targets this season, seeing four or fewer targets in five of nine games. Moving forward, expect Shaheed to continue facing competition for downfield targets from No.1 wideout Chris Olave while Michael Thomas, tight end Juwan Johnson and running back Alvin Kamara all vie for short-yardage targets as well.