Shaheed is viewed as day-to-day with a quad injury he suffered in Sunday's Week 12 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football indicated that Shaheed will likely be unavailable this week, but it sounds like the speedy wideout and return man avoided a serious injury. The Saints host the Lions next Sunday. Shaheed, Chris Olave (concussion), and Michael Thomas (knee, IR) are all dinged up. New Orleans could be diving deep into its wideout depth chart.