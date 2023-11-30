Shaheed (thigh) didn't participate at Thursday's practice, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Shaheed has opened Week 13 prep with back-to-back DNPs due to the quadriceps injury that he suffered this past Sunday in Atlanta. He'll thus have only one more chance for on-field work this week before the Saints potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game against the Lions. With Chris Olave also embedded in the concussion protocol and Michael Thomas (knee) on injured reserve, New Orleans' healthy wide receivers on the active roster are A.T. Perry, Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood.