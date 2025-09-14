Shaheed caught four of five targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

The fourth-year wideout was on the other end of Spencer Rattler's second of three TD passes on the day, a three-yard strike in the third quarter. Shaheed has had a respectable start to the season in new head coach Kellen Moore's scheme, posting a 10-85-1 line on 14 targets through two games as the WR2 behind Chris Olave. Shaheed will look to build on this performance in Week 3 against the Seahawks.