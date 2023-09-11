Shaheed gathered in five of six targets for 89 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 16-15 win against Tennessee. He also rushed twice for 11 yards.

Shaheed found a role as one of the Saints' most dynamic all-around offensive players last season, and he continued to fill this role Sunday. The 6-foot speedster accounted for two of New Orleans' three longest plays from scrimmage as well as its lone touchdown, hauling in a 19-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr during the third quarter. Shaheed logged the Saints' third-most targets behind fellow wideouts Chris Olave (10) and Michael Thomas (eight); however, the team seems intent on getting Shaheed the ball in any way possible, as he also finished with the team's second-most rushing yards behind No. 1 back Jamaal Williams (45). Shaheed's ability to make big plays in space should continue to net him a healthy workload this season.