Shaheed caught all four of his targets for 63 yards in Monday's 20-17 win over Carolina.

Most of Shaheed's production came on a 45-yard catch in the fourth quarter. He finished a distant third on the team in targets behind Chris Olave (11) and Michael Thomas (nine). Shaheed also had two kickoff returns for 47 yards and a 16-yard punt return. The second-year pro should continue to work as the Saints' No. 3 wide receiver and return man in Week 3 against the Packers.