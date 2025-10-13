Shaheed caught four of six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 25-19 loss to the Patriots.

The speedy wideout has caught exactly four passes in five straight games, but Sunday's yardage total was his lowest of the season. Shaheed remains dependent on deep throws for significant fantasy value, but with Spencer Rattler getting more confident and comfortable in coach Kellen Moore's offense, connections like last week's 87-yard TD could become more frequent. Shaheed may have a better chance of making an impact in Week 7 against the Bears.