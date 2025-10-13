Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Four grabs in Sunday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shaheed caught four of six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 25-19 loss to the Patriots.
The speedy wideout has caught exactly four passes in five straight games, but Sunday's yardage total was his lowest of the season. Shaheed remains dependent on deep throws for significant fantasy value, but with Spencer Rattler getting more confident and comfortable in coach Kellen Moore's offense, connections like last week's 87-yard TD could become more frequent. Shaheed may have a better chance of making an impact in Week 7 against the Bears.
More News
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Torches Giants for long TD•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Totals 52 yards Week 4•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Gains 42 yards Sunday•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Finds end zone against Niners•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Hauls in six passes in loss•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Two grabs in preseason finale•