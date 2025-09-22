Shaheed brought in four of six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 44-13 loss to Seattle.

Shaheed finished third in targets, receptions and yardage for the Saints in a one-sided affair Sunday. The 26-year-old has proven to be a solid fantasy option for those in deeper formats, averaging 4.7 receptions and 42.3 yards through three weeks. Expect Shaheed to continue providing a solid floor as New Orleans' No. 2 receiver in a road matchup against the Bills next Sunday.