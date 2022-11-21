Shaheed hauled in one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory against the Rams.

Shaheed's primary value continued to come on special teams, running back four punts for a season-high 40 return yards. After putting up two touchdowns and 97 total yards on his first two touches of the season, the 24-year-old has come back down to earth with two receptions (on three targets) for 20 yards over the past three weeks. While Shaheed did play a season-high 28 offensive snaps, his production will be capped now that New Orleans' receiving corps is back to full health outside of Michael Thomas (toe).