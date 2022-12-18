Shaheed logged three receptions (on four targets) for 95 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 21-18 win over the Falcons.

Shaheed set a new career high in receiving yards for the second week in a row. He also hauled in a 68-yard touchdown on a pass that traveled 33 yards through the air from change-of-pace quarterback Taysom Hill. This marked the Saints' longest play from scrimmage this season. Shaheed's increased usage over the past four games has paid dividends for New Orleans, as he has now logged three receptions of 20 yards or more and two receptions of 40 yards or more during this span. Shaheed has yet to record more than four targets in a game this season, but he and top wideout Chris Olave should continue to serve as the team's go-to options for long plays down the field moving forward.