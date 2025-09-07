Shaheed caught six of nine targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cardinals.

The fourth-year wideout saw strong volume in new coach Kellen Moore's scheme, but Shaheed was actually the Saints' third-most productive pass catcher behind TE Juwan Johnson (8-76 on 11 targets) and WR Chris Olave (7-54 on 13 targets). With Spencer Rattler chucking up a career-high 46 pass attempts in a game that remained close throughout, the ceiling for the team's aerial attack might be higher than expected despite the question marks at quarterback. Shaheed will look to turn his volume into a big gain or two at home in Week 2 against the 49ers.