Shaheed is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons due to a thigh injury.

Shaheed was targeted five times in the first two quarters and recorded two catches for nine yards, but he appeared to sustain the thigh injury early in the contest and had it flare up once he checked back into the game. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Shaheed threw his helmet on the ground in frustration shortly before he headed to the locker room late in the second quarter, so he could be at risk of being downgraded to out for the second half. If Shaheed is done for the day, it would be a major blow to a Saints receiving corps that recently lost Michael Thomas (knee) to injured reserve.