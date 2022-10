Shaheed was signed to the Saints' active roster Saturday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints are poised to have a shorthanded receiving corps, with Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals. With Deonte Harty (foot) also sidelined, it's possible that Shaheed will serve as both a depth receiver and returner on special teams.