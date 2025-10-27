Shaheed hauled in nine of 12 targets for 75 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers.

Shaheed's 12 targets and nine receptions crushed his previous highs of nine and six respectively, but he failed to sniff the 114 yards he posted in Week 5. The fourth-year starter has provided a nice floor for those in deeper formats, recording at least four receptions in each of his eight appearances in 2025. Shaheed's overall line of 39-431-2 looks solid on paper, but over half of his production (including both of his touchdowns) have come in three games. Expect Shaheed to continue serving as one of either Spencer Rattler's or Tyler Shough's top targets against the Rams next Sunday.