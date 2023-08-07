The Saints have "no concerns" about Shaheed's availability for Week 1, despite the fact that a groin injury is expected to keep him out for most of the team's preseason slate, Nick Underhill and Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football report.

While Shaheed look as though he'll need a few weeks to make a full recovery from the groin issue, he's expected to be available for New Orleans' Sept. 10 season opener against the Titans. In 12 games last season, the 24-year-old recorded a 28-488-2 receiving line on 34 targets. Once healthy, Shaheed should have a chance to remain a key cog in a Saints receiving corps that features Chris Olave and Michael Thomas as the top two options.