Shaheed (thigh) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the Saints' last two games with a thigh contusion, Shaheed is seemingly taking a step toward a return to the lineup this Sunday against the Giants, as he's opened Week 15 prep with a pair of limited practices. Following Wednesday's session, Shaheed told Terrell that he intends to play Sunday, but he may need to put in a full practice Friday to approach the weekend without an injury designation. When healthy, Shaheed has operated as the Saints' primary deep threat this season, as he's produced six catches of 40-plus yards through 11 appearances.