Shaheed (back) was a limited practice participant Friday.
Back-to-back limited practices suggest Shaheed is on track to play, though it's still possible he gets a game designation when the Saints release their final injury report Friday for Monday's game in Tampa Bay. The undrafted rookie out of Weber State made some big plays on limited snaps in October and then played 48 and 53 percent of snaps the past two weeks. After catching two of three targets for 53 yards in the shutout loss to San Francisco last week, Shaheed get get another look Monday night as the Saints' No. 3 receiver, with the other options being Kevin White (illness), Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway.
