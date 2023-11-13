Shaheed recorded five receptions on nine targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Vikings.

Shaheed typically sees only a few opportunities per game as a deep threat, though that wasn't the case against the Vikings. Instead, he was bumped up the depth chart after Michael Thomas (knee) suffered an injury early in the game and was limited to short areas of the field. It's unclear how serious Thomas' knee injury is, but Shaheed and A.T. Perry look to be the next in line for more targets should Thomas miss time.