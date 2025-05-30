Shaheed (knee) is participating in OTAs without any apparent restrictions and joined Chris Olave (concussion) in punt return drills Thursday, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

Shaheed and Olave have both looked fully healthy at OTAs, per Matthew Paras of NOLA.com, an encouraging development as the Saints work through a three-way quarterback competition to recover from the offseason retirement of Derek Carr (shoulder). Rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough, 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler and third-year pro Jake Haener (oblique) all appear to have a legitimate shot at securing the starting gig for Week 1. With Haener sidelined multiple weeks, and potentially until training camp, Shaheed's current focus will be to build chemistry with Shough and Rattler. His full participation level aligns with the four-to-six month recovery timetable attached to the season-ending meniscus injury Shaheed suffered last October.