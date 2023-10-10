Shaheed gathered in both of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 34-0 victory versus New England.

Shaheed matched his season low for targets during this wire-to-wire blowout for New Orleans. The second-year wideout still finished with the third-most receiving yards for the Saints behind wideout Michael Thomas (65) and running back Kendre Miller (53). Shaheed's biggest impact ultimately came as a returner on special teams, logging 22 yards on three punts to go along with three fair catches. The 6-foot speedster's playing time has once again slotted behind top wideouts Chris Olave and Thomas this season, as these two combined for 11 targets Week 5. Shaheed's fantasy value should continue to be tied to generating explosive plays, making him a volatile player week-to-week.