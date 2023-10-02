Shaheed gathered in three of seven targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 26-9 defeat against the Buccaneers.

Shaheed didn't manage to connect on any of the three deep passes that he saw from starting quarterback Derek Carr, who was playing at less than 100 percent after suffering an AC joint sprain against Green Bay in Week 3. The 25-year-old speedster did collect three short passes while also pacing New Orleans' wideout corps in targets; but, he still finished with fewer targets than running back Alvin Kamara (13), who made his season debut after serving a suspension from Week 1 to Week 3. Shaheed has been involved in the Saints' offense during all but one game this season, and his ability to generate big plays whenever he touches has helped make up for his relatively modest 12 catches on 19 targets so far this season.