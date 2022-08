Shaheed passed his physical Monday and was activated off the Saints' active/NFI list, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

It's an encouraging sign for Shaheed, who had missed training camp up to this point with an undisclosed injury. He'll look to impress his coaches this preseason as he competes for a depth role in the Saints' wide receivers room, but the holder of the FCS record for career kick-return touchdowns could also sneak onto New Orleans' initial 53-man roster as a returner.