Shaheed (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Shaheed was injured during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Falcons and never ended up returning, with Chris Olave (concussion) joining him not long after. Olave managed a limited practice Wednesday, and an earlier report called Shaheed day-to-day, but there's still a decent chance the Saints enter Sunday's game against the Lions without Shaheed, Olave and Michael Thomas (IR - knee). A.T. Perry, Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood were the team's top three WRs for the second half of the loss to Atlanta this past Sunday.