Shaheed (thigh) is unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shaheed is dealing with a thigh injury that knocked him out of the Week 12 loss against Atlanta and caused him to sat out last Sunday versus Detroit. Though he'll likely miss a second straight contest Sunday, there's a chance he can return Week 15 versus the Giants, per Schefter. Chris Olave (illness) is expected to suit up against Carolina, and A.T. Perry and Lynn Bowden could both see extended work in Shaheed's stead.